Paris police said they responded to a home burglary in the 500 block of Cedar Street at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday. Complainants said a known suspect had kicked in the back door and stole a BB gun.
The incident is under investigation.
Police respond to stalking report
Officers said they met with a complainant of stalking in the 1800 block of Bonham Street at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, after the complainant said a white man had driven by the house several times that week. At one point, he had made explicit remarks to her and her family, the complainant told police.
Officers identified the suspect. The case is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday.
