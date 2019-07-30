Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Our foliage and crops surely enjoyed that sip of water cast down on us yesterday, and it looks to be their last until at least the weekend. Yesterday's clouds helped keep temperatures in the high 80s, but today will return to a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. Tonight won't dip too low, down to around 73.
Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week as winds come from the south southeast. Friday initially had a low chance for rain, but that only county showing a 20% chance this morning is Choctaw County. Saturday, however, stands a 30% chance of rain while Sunday's chances are 20%.
It looks to be a beautiful week here in the Red River Valley. Get a head start by having a great Tuesday!
