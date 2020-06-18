Paris Junior College’s Department of Drama will host a program and scholarship information meeting on Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The Zoom meeting is an opportunity for students and recent graduates to ask questions about the drama program at PJC and scholarship opportunities for students who love theatre, even if they don’t plan to major in theatre.
Meeting ID for the virtual event is 912 475 6607. Meeting password is PJCDrama.
