PJC performing arts showcase (copy)

Drama and music students from Paris Junior College rehearse the opening number for the student showcase in the Ray Karrer Theater in April 2013.

Paris Junior College’s Department of Drama will host a program and scholarship information meeting on Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The Zoom meeting is an opportunity for students and recent graduates to ask questions about the drama program at PJC and scholarship opportunities for students who love theatre, even if they don’t plan to major in theatre.

Meeting ID for the virtual event is 912 475 6607. Meeting password is PJCDrama.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

