Charles Francis McKee
Charles Francis McKee, 83, of Powderly, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Rickey Joe Hines
Rickey Joe Hines, 61, of Avery, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his residence; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Lula Mae Ridley
Lula Mae Ridley, 85, of Paris died on Aug. 25, 2019; Maxey Funeral Home.
