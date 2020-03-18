Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.