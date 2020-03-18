Brookshire's Assistant Store Manager Kaleb Walker said the store wants to provide a safe shopping time for the elderly and the immunocompromised amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Walker said the store hasn't received clearance to enforce a shopping hour, so he's hoping the public will lend a hand to allow senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems an opportunity to shop between 8 and 9 a.m. Senior citizens also will receive a 5% discount every day of the week during the public health crisis.
