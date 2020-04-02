The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition’s summit, originally planned for mid-April, is the latest event to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Though the coalition has not yet set a new date for the event to take place, secretary Jenny Wilson said they still plan to have it this year. However, she said she is unsure how long it will take to settle on a new date for the event.
“With the response we got and the people who seemed excited and on board with the idea of the summit, I definitely think the summit will still take place,” Wilson said. “It’s just a matter of working with everyone’s schedules so we can find another time that works.”
The coalition’s goal with the summit is to create awareness, to brainstorm solutions and to mobilize a compassionate community into action.
Several people from other communities will be featured at the summit to share ideas, such as representatives from the Texas Homeless Network, the City of San Marcos Housing Task Force, the Cove Teen Center in Waco, Love and Care Ministries in Abilene and the Texas Education for Homeless Children and Youth.
Local law enforcement officials were also scheduled to speak, as Lamar County Chief Deputy Tommy Moore and Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley were scheduled to talk about local intelligence and how homelessness affects criminal activity. And local Safe-T workers will also be part of the event, and share how domestic violence connects to homelessness.
(1) comment
So we suffer here with no covin-19 testing
