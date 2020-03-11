Despite a few — adult — thumbs getting squashed, children had fun Tuesday afternoon playing with string at the Sam Bell Maxey House.
“We’re figuring out things to do for Spring Break,” Janice Coco said, as she helped her grandson, Caiden Adams, with his anchor-shaped string project.
Caiden said he chose the anchor because he likes being out on the water.
“My grandad’s on a fishing trip,” he said.
The Maxey House is hosting it’s annual Spring Break events this week, and kicked it off with Strings n’ Things, where children made string art out of nails, wooden blocks and yarn and made their own kites.
“We wanted to try something different this time,” the site’s education director, Reed Clark, said. “We thought letting the kids be a little bit more creative might be a better idea.”
Today the house is going to do art projects with children. Thursday they plan an outdoors day, where the children can build terrariums and create seed bombs, and Friday is annually the site’s most popular Spring Break event, Bubble Day, where children can play with bubbles and even create colored bubbles.
“Friday is Bubble Day, and that’s always a kid-favorite,” Clark said.
