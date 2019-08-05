The county’s athletes from Paris, North Lamar, Chisum and Prairiland will hear from Lamar County’s own renowned Coach Gene Stallings and receive motivational bracelets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
“Each athlete will be given a bracelet that says ‘Be Kind’ and ‘Make A Difference,’” church outreach chairman Ronnie Nutt said. “First Christian Church is committed to bring an outstanding motivation speaker for our Leama County athletes to hear at the beginning of each school year.”
Last year, Dale Hansen, sportscaster for ABC’s Dallas affiliate WFAA, was keynote speaker.
