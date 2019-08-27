Ancil Marion Davis Sr., 85, of Pecan Gap, Texas, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Pecan Gap Methodist Church, with the Rev. Michael Rowe and Clyde Bostic officiating. Interment will follow to Pecan Gap Cemetery under the direction of Delta Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
