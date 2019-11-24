Texas is a big state, and counting the number of people who call it home is a monumental, but important task.
The census is critical for federal, state and local governments because they use the data for redistricting and appropriating funds as well as determining the number of seats Texas will be allotted in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Estimates suggest Texas could gain up to three U.S. House seats after the 2020 census,” The Texas Tribune reported Thursday.
Also reported Thursday by the Tribune was this: “The Legislature failed to pass several bills that would have provided funding to support the census. Instead, lawmakers left it up to cities, counties and the federal government to handle the census.”
That lack of support has made the public’s support for the efforts of organization’s like the United Way of Lamar County crucial for ensuring our counties and the state receive the funding they need to provide for what they must.
“Your community benefits the most when the census counts everyone – once, only once and at the right place,” Dallas Regional Census Center partnership specialist Walter E. Brown told representatives from over a dozen nonprofits gathered Nov. 12 at the United Way office. “When you respond to the census, you help your community gets its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.”
The Complete the Count Committee will work through the United Way partner agencies, school districts, government entities and businesses to count everyone in the county.
Census surveys include 10 questions and can be submitted online or by phone beginning March 12, 2020. April 1 will be Census Day at the United Way.
Be ready to do your part to help.
