Sheena Marie Jones, 36, of Blossom, was received into the arms of the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with The Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sheena, the daughter of David and Patricia Harbuck Jones, was born on March 27, 1984, in Paris.
In 2002, she graduated from Prairiland High School. Sheena was employed at Kimberly-Clark. She was an active member of the Downs Syndrome Society Outreach.
Survivor include two sons, Justin Scott McBride and Colbin Micah Jones; her parents, David and Patricia Jones, of Blossom; one brother, Micah Jones, of Detroit; one sister, Tiffanie Wilkerson and husband, Dale, of Deport; a sister-in-law, Kim Jones, of Reno; six nephews, Cayden Jones, Camron Jackson, Jacob Drake, Cade Drake, Rayce Wilkerson and Kye Wilkerson; and one niece, Trinity Drake; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Casket bearers will be Cayden Jones, Camron Jackson, Jacob Drake, Cade Drake, Rayce Wilkerson and Kye Wilkerson. Her sons, Justin Scott McBride and Colbin Micah Jones, will serve as honorary casket bearers.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
