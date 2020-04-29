UPDATE: Four hundred nasal swab Covid-19 tests are on their way to Paris tonight by special carrier to test residents and staff at two local nursing homes for possible cross-contamination with the coronavirus.
Paris-Lamar County Health District will be testing both Legend Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center as early as tomorrow, according to Mayor Steve Clifford.
“The tests are six hours away, and will be coming from the state,” Clifford said late this afternoon about the test kits. “This help is a direct result of the conference call we had yesterday with state officials."
The number of Lamar County residents with confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses is now at 61, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
In addition to announcing the death of a Covid-19 patient associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak, the health district is reporting four more confirmed cases in the county.
Of the 61 cases, seven are travel related and 54 are community spread, health district director Gina Prestridge said. Of the 61 cases, 48 are affiliated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home staff and residents; 13 cases are unrelated.
All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately, according to the health district.
"It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places," the district stated on its Facebook page.
Lamar County cases include:
- Age 10-19: 1 female
- Age 20-29: 2 females
- Age 30-39: 2 males, 2 females
- Age 40-49: 1 male, 5 females
- Age 50-59: 3 males, 5 females
- Age 60-69: 11 males, 11 females
- Age 70-79: 2 males, 8 females
- Age 80 plus: 4 males, 4 females
In addition, there are approximately 62 people under monitoring.
Of the cases in Lamar County, six have recovered.
