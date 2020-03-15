Ray Randal Legate, 88 of Paris, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1931, in Fulbright, Texas, to Charles Ulric “Bud” and Meta Mae Clepper Legate. He served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. Poppa Ray, as he was known, loved to play dominoes and spend his time fishing.
The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Ric Legate, Bruce Legate and wife Angel, Misty Williams and Sonya Mokry; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Sue Howie and husband, Leslie, Joyce Stewart, Terry Legate and wife, B.K.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Legate; and children, Laurie Jean and Phyllis Anne.
Online condolences may be sent to the Legate family at fry-gibbs.com.
