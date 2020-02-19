The Chisum High Beta Club brought home eight individual and four team awards at the State Beta Convention in Grapevine this past weekend.
Students competed against all classifications of high schools from across the state in academics, visual and performing arts. Chisum Beta had 26 members in multiple events qualify for competition at the National Beta Convention in Fort Worth this June.
Visual Arts
First Place Div I (9th-10th Grade) Digital Media — Jonathan Herron.
First Place Div I Painting — Kristen Parson.
First Place Div II (11th-12th Grade) Drawing — Zoe Tucker.
Div II Best of Show — Zoe Tucker.
Academics
Third Place 10th Grade Language Arts — Kristen Parson.
Third Place 11th Grade Language Arts — Evan Braziel.
Third Place 11th Grade Agri Science — Colton Hale.
Third Place 12 Grade Science — Brianna Rogers
Club Events
Second Place Scrapbook —led by Kristen Parson
Third Place 3-D Design —Peyton Holland & Layn Hall
First Place Character Performance — William Norris, Layn Hall, Ally Moffitt, Harmony Edwards, Ryan Pickering, Riley Williams, Bailee Dawes, Zoe Tucker, Jordan Leverett, Adrian Norris, Harmony Marsh, Tinslee Allan.
Second Place Show Choir — William Norris, Brianna Rogers, Wesley Estes, Ryan Pickering, Jordan Leverett, George Gribble, Olivia Hostetler, Adrian Norris, Serena Whatley, Peyton Holland, Jayden Bradberry, Karli Shelton, Katelyn Essary, Brylea Marshall.
The Show Choir has also been invited to participate in the opening ceremonies performance at the National Convention this summer.
The National Beta Club is an academic honor society, with an emphasis on service and leadership.
