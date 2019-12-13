North Lamar ISD will host a Holiday Open House for the public on Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The Board of Trustees, administration and staff invite all to share in holiday goodies and tours of the facility.
“We are excited to host an event for our friends and patrons as we near the end of the school semester,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “This is a way for us to show our appreciation to our parents, community members and local businesses that we are so thankful for during this holiday season.”
