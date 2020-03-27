Drive-in church may become the latest trend on Sunday mornings as local churches find ways to deliver services during the unprecedented era of the coronavirus.
Pathway Church of God and Breakthrough Church, both Paris churches, held services on their parking lots.
“I saw a church in Tennessee using the idea, and it really connected with my heart,” Pastor Samuel Evers of Pathway Church said. “I got excited about that and ran it by some of our church leaders. They just jumped on board.”
Evers said the church borrowed an FM transmitter from someone locally with a Churches lighting show, and pulled up a trailer in front of the church.
“We counted about 150 people there in their cars,” Evers said of the Sunday morning service. “It was an incredible response.”
Because of the turn-out, Evers said the church plans to continue drive-in services for the next few weeks at 3805 SE Loop 286.
Ushers will begin parking cars and informing churchgoers of the radio frequency beginning at 10:40 a.m. Sunday for the 11 a.m. service, Evers said. Activities sheets for children will be provided.
Drive-in services begin at 10:45 a.m. at Breakthrough Church, 1225 NW Loop 286 with parking beginning at 10:30, according to the church’s Facebook page.
Churches throughout the area are turning to social media to reach dcongregations. Soon after Greg Abbott issued an executive order last week asking Texans to practice social distancing by limiting social gatherings to 10 people, church leaders began scrambling for ways to reach their flocks.
Most pastors took to social media, primarily Facebook, with frequent devotional messages while others are providing live-stream services on church websites.
