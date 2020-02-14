Fire and rescue

FEB. 13 to FEB. 14

First Responder-Paris

9:15 to 9:33 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.

9:21 to 9:35 a.m., 74 29th St. NW.

10:08 to 10:39 a.m., 1100 CR 34775.

12:38 to 12:54 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.

7:54 to 8:10 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.

8:23 to 8:41 p.m., 1920 Ballard Drive.

5:16 to 5:26 a.m., 150 47th

St. SE.

Public Service

5:53 to 6:08 p.m., 2645 W. Houston St.

