Markeith Andrews of Paris was arrested by Paris police on Monday in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street after officers executing a search warrant there found him at the location.
Police said Andrews had outstanding warrants, and he was in possession of suspected marijuana. He was arrested for a parole violation, possession of marijuana and on two warrants for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Andrews was taken to Lamar County Jail, where online records this morning show he remained with bonds totaling $111,000.
Disturbance report leads to warrant arrest
Paris police responding to a reported disturbance in the 1200 block of 28th Street NE on Christmas arrested Tierra Rucker of Novice after officers learned of outstanding warrants in Lamar and Red River counties for her arrest.
Rucker was taken to county jail, where she remained this morning, according to online records. Her bonds total $4,000.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 358 calls for service and arrested nine people over the holiday period.
