The Delta County Local Work Group convened on Jan. 14 at the Delta County Civic Center. Sixty-four stakeholders and landowners attended this crucial meeting for the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program priority work list.
EQIP is a cost-share assistance program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service that offers financial assistance in the planning and implementation of conservation practices used to address priority resource concerns throughout the county.
The meeting, moderated by Hillary Murray, NRCS soil conservationist, allowed local stakeholders to determine the most important resource concerns and conservation practices that the local landowners felt important for conserving natural resources in Delta County.
“We are so pleased that so many farmers and ranchers attended the meeting and are invested in doing what is necessary to protect our natural resources through the programs that we at NRCS have to offer. This meeting is our biggest yet and we are so grateful for the people of Delta County for showing up to help set these priorities for the upcoming fiscal year,” said Kristi Oats, NRCS District Conservationist.
Morgan Wood, Delta County Extension Agent, along with Kyle Patterson, Kade Kennemer, and Dusty Allen, Wildlife Damage Management Technicians with Texas A&M Extension Wildlife Services, presented programs on Wild Pig Abatement and Eradication Techniques. One Continuing Education Unit was awarded to participants in attendance who have their pesticide licenses.
Barry Weaver, owner of Western Excelsior Corp., introduced the audience to his business of making erosion control mats out of wheat straw, soliciting our wheat straw balers and farmers of wheat to consider using his business instead of burning or plowing in wheat stubble. AgWorkers Insurance sponsored a Murray’s Bar-B-Q catered meal. Connie Lott, agent, briefly addressed the crowd before Franz Pittman, Delta SWCD technician, blessed the meal and the meeting was adjourned.
