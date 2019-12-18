Good morning, Red River Valley!
Dry and cold air have remained in place over the region as a surface high built across the Southern Plains. With hardly any clouds in the sky overnight to help hold onto what daytime heating we had Tuesday, we've got a well below-freezing start to the morning.
Northern winds turned overnight to come from the west, and thankfully they'll remain relatively calm. That should allow the outside temp to feel much more like what the mercury is showing rather than feeling a few degrees cooler due to wind chill.
With an upper high building over the Central and Southern Plains today as the surface high moves southeast, we should see a sunny and warmer day with a high of about 54.
Winds will eventually shift again today to come from the southwest, and although that usually means a dose of warm air, the overnight low is still expected to fall below freezing to 31 degrees.
Thursday is expected to be much like today, a high of 55 is forecast under a sunny sky. Clouds will start to roll in overnight, though, setting up a potentially wet and cold Friday.
The sun will come out. It's up to you to make the best of it. Have a great Wednesday!
