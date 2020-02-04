Paris police encountered Landon Smith at the adult probation office in the 4300 block of Bonham Street. Smith had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith was placed under arrest and taken to jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 167 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
(0) comments
