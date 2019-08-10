Doors open for North Lamar ISD on Thursday with students returning for the 2019-20 school year. Teachers are back preparing their classrooms and helping those new to their campuses get familiar with their surroundings.
Teachers new to the district attended a two-day orientation this week prior to all staff returning Thursday. Among the new hires is Leslie Watson, who began serving as North Lamar’s Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Student Services in July.
Watson began his teaching career at North Lamar in 1987. He remained at the district for 22 years leaving the position of assistant principal at Stone Middle School to become the middle school principal at Prairiland ISD. In June 2018, he retired to give his successful construction business his full attention.
After taking a year off, North Lamar welcomes Watson back into the education field to a district filled with new challenges and anticipated greatness.
“I’m super excited to return to North Lamar,” Watson said. “I look forward to working with the staff and community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.