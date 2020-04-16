BONHAM — Like many other businesses, florists are taking a financial hit as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on. Sales have plummeted as people canceled or postponed weddings, proms and graveside funeral services.
“Venues are usually booked up so it could be in the winter when weddings will be held,” said Laura Lackey, owner of Bonham Floral and Greenhouse. “The smaller schools are saying that proms aren’t canceled, just being rescheduled.”
Bonham Floral and Greenhouse has turned to Facebook to urge people to buy flowers for their loved ones as a measure of support for local businesses.
“If you can, send flowers to 1-3 people who are important to you; what a great way to brighten their day and show them you care,” the post states.
All orders are taken online or over the phone to maintain social distancing guidelines and to protect the store’s customers and employees, Lackey said.
“Our doors are locked, and we are taking phone orders and leaving deliveries at the door and making no contact with anyone other than the phone. Just because we are able to do this doesn’t mean business is back to normal. Because it’s not and won’t be for a while. We are taking every precaution necessary to protect us and our customers,” she said.
Even the distributors for the flower shops are following this method of knocking on the door and leaving the merchandise for the people inside to pick up. There is absolutely no contact between customers and florists.
“We ring the doorbell or knock on the door and wait in the car until someone comes to get them,” Lackey said. “90% of my business is online or over the phone anyway.”
Among the deliveries made in the past two weeks, most have been to nursing homes and assisted living centers.
“We go out to assisted living daily, and it brightens up the residents’ days because they can’t see their families and it lets them know that people care,” Lackey said.
As government calls to shut down non-essential businesses started, Texas Agriculture Commissioner requested that Gov. Greg Abbott recognize florists as an essential part of the agricultural industry.
“The agricultural industry is an essential industry which provides a service indispensable in the effort to protect our nation’s food supply,” the statement said. “This should include farms, ranches, dairies...horticulture, floriculture...and any food production related entity.”
To be considered an essential business in Texas, the business must be covered by one of the 17 Sectors on the Department of State Health Services Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce List, according to Texas.gov. Food and agriculture are listed among those categories.
