Gov. Greg Abbott moments ago issued an executive order that will keep restaurant dining rooms, gyms and schools closed through at least April 3 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The order takes effect at midnight Friday.
Emphasizing that the order was not a "shelter in place" type order, Abbott said Texans are to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10; shall avoid eating in bars, restaurants and food courts providing that drive-thru or delivery options are available; and shall not visit nursing homes or retirement centers.
"This executive order ... does not prohibit people from doing things like going to the grocery store or gas stations or parks or banks," he said. "All critical infrastructure will remain open and operational. Domestic travel will be unrestricted. Government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services. Offices and workplaces, they remain open, but should only ask for essential employees to report to the place of work, and where feasible, allow and encourage employees to work from home, or other remote sites."
Schools were ordered to continue or start alternative measures to educate their students.
The more people do to reduce public contact, the faster the executive order will expire, the governor said.
The order follows the guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Donald Trump, Abbott said.
Texas disaster declarations normally empower local leaders to make the decisions they feel are best for their community, and until this order was given, that had been Texas's response to COVID-19. But, Abbott said, this isn't a natural disaster like Texas communities have faced numerous times, nor is it a Texas disaster. It's an international pandemic requiring a different response, he said.
Texas has seen over 140 coronavirus cases and at least three deaths, Abbott said.This is a breaking news story and will updated soon.
