The Paris Economic Development Corp. has a brief agenda for its 4 p.m. Friday meeting at 1125 Bonham St. in Paris.
There will be time for input from residents before the board closes the meeting to the public to discuss items related to the hiring of a new executive director.
The board on June 16 selected Maureen Hammond of Norman, Oklahoma, to succeed former director Michael Paris, who was fired in late January.
The board later paid a settlement to Paris.
Hammond is the interim president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition. Contract negotiations have reportedly begun.
