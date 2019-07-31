As summer is drawing to a close, the first day of school is on the horizon. For many local children, though, the coming school year will be a challenge as impoverished families often have a hard time affording necessary school supplies.
That’s where The Salvation Army looks to make a difference.
On Saturday, The Salvation Army of Paris will host its Stuff the Bus donation drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Paris Walmart parking lot, collecting school supplies. The gathered school supplies will then be distributed to children the next weekend, Salvation Army Major Francko Higdon said.
The school supplies will be available to Lamar County families, who can sign up to receive school supplies at The Salvation Army’s office in Paris, 350 W. Kaufman St. Families can begin signing up Tuesday. The supplies will be distributed the weekend of Aug. 10.
On Saturday, Higdon said they’re looking for a wide range of school supplies.
“Pencils, pens, paper, backpacks, binders, pencil sharpeners, art supplies, you name it,” he said. “We’re doing this for elementary to high school, so we want supplies for all ages.”
For those unable to stop by Walmart during the Stuff the Bus drive but who wish to donate may do so by dropping items off at The Salvation Army office throughout the week, Higdon said, though he asked people call the office in advance if they plan to do that.
“How many kids we’re able to help depends on how many people donate supplies, so we really hope to see a good turnout,” Higdon said. “School supplies are vital for these kids’ success.”
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years for the common mission of meeting the needs in local communities, states a news release from Higdon. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services to help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
“All donations will make a lasting impact on families, like the Jones and Henderson families in Paris,” the release states, adding the Jones children are being raised by their grandmother who lives on a fixed income. “The Henderson family is a family who has three young children, and they are being raised by a single mom who struggles to make ends meet.
“We are thankful to be able to assist families like these right here in our community,” Higdon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.