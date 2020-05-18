The Tour de Paris scheduled for July 18 has been moved to Sept. 26.
“Most of all the big biking events have been canceled or postponed during the time of uncertainty. We didn’t want to lose this event and pushing it out later hopefully will be better for everyone,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
Though the event is outside, the 650 volunteers that successfully run the events rest stops and registration areas are being considered, Allen said.
There will now be three biking events in September — Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association’s Barber Hills Hard Labor, Trail Racing Across Texas-NETT, and the Tour de Paris.
