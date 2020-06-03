Paul Dan Thomas, 73, of Bonham, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was born in Tulia, Texas on June 3, 1946, to Edward and Mary Sue White Thomas. He was a disabled Veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving several Purple Hearts.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Johnston, of Arthur City; brothers, Richard Thomas, of Merkel, Texas, Jimmie Ray Thomas, of Granbury; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Burl Thomas.
