Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.