Service pins were presented at Liberty National Bank’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 13. The awards were presented by Liberty Bank President Carl T. Cecil. Eight service pins totaling 120 years of service were awarded.
A five-year pin was awarded to Callie Coursey.
Coursey was hired in 2014 as a part-time teller at the Collegiate branch while taking college courses. Within her career at the bank she has worked as a full-time teller and as a bookkeeping clerk downtown. In April 2018 she was promoted to loan secretary. She continues to volunteer as a relief teller at the Collegiate branch.
Theresa Slagle was also presented a five-year pin.
Slagle joined the Liberty family in 2014 as a full-time teller at the West Paris branch bringing six years of prior banking experience with her. That same year she accepted a position at the main bank as a new account representative. In April of 2017 she was promoted to vault teller at the main bank.
Another five-year pin was awarded to Rita Threadgill.
Threadgill was hired in 2014 as a full-time teller at the Collegiate branch bringing 10 years of prior banking experience with her. In December 2016 she was promoted to vault teller and the following year she was promoted to a new account representative at the main bank. She continues to volunteer as a relief teller at the Collegiate branch.
The last five-year pin was presented to Katrina Digiovanni.
Digiovanni joined the Liberty family in 2014 as a full-time teller at the Collegiate branch. Later that year her family briefly moved away, but she later rejoined the Liberty family in 2015. In 2017 she was promoted to vault teller and new account representative and continues to serve our branch today.
A 15-year pin was awarded Brittany Renfro.
Renfro was hired in April of 2004 as a full-time teller at the Collegiate branch. She was promoted to shift manager in 2008. In 2013 she transferred to the bookkeeping department downtown. Her banking experience and knowledge has allowed her to continue serving our customers with the best customer care.
Tara Swindle was also presented with a 15-year pin.
Swindle was hired as a VOE student in 1991. Through the years, Swindle has worked in the bookkeeping department, the proof department and the loan department. After a brief hiatus she was hired back as a part-time teller and later accepted a full-time teller position at the Collegiate branch. In January 2016 she was promoted to loan secretary at the Collegiate branch.
A 30-year pin was awarded to Debbie Wood.
Wood was hired in 1989 as a receptionist, switchboard operator and safe deposit box attendant. In 2001 she transferred to the bookkeeping department. She later moved back as the bank receptionist, switchboard operator and safe deposit box attendant. Wood retired in March of last year.
Cindy Ringwald was presented with a 40-year pin.
Ringwald was hired in 1979 as a temporary loan analysis clerk. She later served as a note teller and a loan secretary. Her current role is an administrative assistant where she oversees employee benefits, handles bank’s investment entries and is the secretary to the chairman of the board. Ringwald was elected as assistant cashier in 2005 and in 2016 she was promoted to assistant vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.