The Dallas Cowboys have introduced Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history. McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, who led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season, missing the playoffs in the final year of his contract. It's the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay. Do you agree with the selection of McCarthy to lead the Cowboys?

