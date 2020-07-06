Donald Wayne Day, age 70, passed away at his home in Vidor, Texas on June 14, 2020.
He was born in Lamar County on Dec. 20,1949 to Hoover and Helen Day.
Survivors include, his wife of 46 years, Silvia Doyal Day; one daughter, Melanie Day; one son, Jerod Day; two grandchildren, Weston Keisler and Scarlett Rose Day; three sisters, Gayla Williams, Judy Roberts and husband, Gordon, Sharon Hundley and husband, Bob; brother-in-law, Jessie and wife, Debbie Doyal; sister-in-law, Karola and husband, Tony Buffington; several nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, J.C and Walburga Doyal; one brother-in-law, Raymond Williams. He also left behind many close good friends. There will be a graveside memorial on July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at MeadowBrook Cemetery.
