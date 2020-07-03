Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Rain reenters the forecast this morning and chances remain strong through at least Saturday night.

Today will have a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Otherwise, we'll see a mostly sunny day with a high near 93. Although the heat index value is expected to get to 103 degrees, our heat advisory has been allowed to expire. Winds will come from the southeast at 5 mph. 

Saturday evening forecast.jpg
There will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms across parts of the area Saturday Evening, most likely between 7pm and 9pm. Areas closer to the Red River and Northeast TX have the best risk for showers/storms. The main hazards will be strong outflow winds, brief heavy rain and lightning.

The 40% chance for rain continues through the night and all day Saturday, so be sure to carry an umbrella if you're heading out for Independence Day activities. Tonight's low will get to about 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will part for Saturday for a mostly sunny day with a high near 91. Expect a heat index value of about 100 degrees.

Rain chances top out at 50% Saturday night, with showers expected mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72. 

We're expecting the return of mostly sunny skies on Sunday as the high again gets to 91. Winds will come from the east at 5 mph. Clouds will filter into the sky for the overnight as the low gets to around 73.

Enjoy your weekend, and have a Happy Independence Day!

Sunday and forward.jpg
Mainly afternoon and evening rain chances continue each day next week, especially along and east of I-35. However, each day will not be a washout! Severe weather is not expected at this time, but gusty winds, torrential downpours, and lightning will be a concern for those outdoors. It will be seasonably hot and humid with highs mostly in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees each day.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.