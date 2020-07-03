Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain reenters the forecast this morning and chances remain strong through at least Saturday night.
Today will have a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Otherwise, we'll see a mostly sunny day with a high near 93. Although the heat index value is expected to get to 103 degrees, our heat advisory has been allowed to expire. Winds will come from the southeast at 5 mph.
The 40% chance for rain continues through the night and all day Saturday, so be sure to carry an umbrella if you're heading out for Independence Day activities. Tonight's low will get to about 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will part for Saturday for a mostly sunny day with a high near 91. Expect a heat index value of about 100 degrees.
Rain chances top out at 50% Saturday night, with showers expected mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72.
We're expecting the return of mostly sunny skies on Sunday as the high again gets to 91. Winds will come from the east at 5 mph. Clouds will filter into the sky for the overnight as the low gets to around 73.
Enjoy your weekend, and have a Happy Independence Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.