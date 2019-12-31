TODAY
Smokey Lonesome New Years: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1125 NW Loop 286. $15 per person, $25 per couple, meal and champagne countdown included in ticket price.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42: 11 a.m., T&T.
THURSDAY
NAACP: 5 p.m., NAACP building, on Fitzhugh Street.
SATURDAY
Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 89: 9 a.m., Reno Fire Department, all disabled veterans are welcome.
Paris Deb Orientation: Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 768 2nd St. NE., call 903-249-3774, or 903-272-6905.
