Good morning, Red River Valley!
The National Weather Service is calling for some patchy fog this morning between 8 and 11 a.m., followed by a mostly cloudy day with a high near 60. Today is the second day of a warming trend that will bring us back into the low 70s this week. That's thanks to warm south winds, blowing today 10 to 15 mph, bring Gulf moisture back into the area.
There's a 20% chance tonight of showers before midnight. It will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a low around 51. We'll see some of the clouds move out for Tuesday, which is shaping up to be partly sunny with a high near 68. Like tonight, Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers.
Wednesday and onward carries between a 30% and 50% chance for rain as another weak cold front rolls in and collides with all that warm air. Although no severe weather is expected, the amount of instability in the atmosphere for Friday's storm is unknown. Best to keep the preparations from last Friday's storms handy.
Be careful in the fog, if we see it this morning, and have a great Monday!
