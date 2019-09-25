Good morning, Red River Valley!
If hot and soupy is your type of weather, you're going to love today. With a forecast high near 90, the sun might come out this afternoon following a somewhat cloudy morning that brings a 30% chance for showers. With heating early this afternoon, we should see some cloud cover dissipate, very similar to Tuesday.
Low rain chances will continue into the overnight, with skies eventually clearing as the low reaches 71. Thursday will be just slightly warmer, though the humidity will work to drive that heat index value back up to nearly 100 degrees.
Stay dry, stay cool and enjoy your Wednesday!
There's another hot and soupy-feeling day
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday NightA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
