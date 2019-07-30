Texas’ annual sales tax holiday, during which consumers can pick up clothing, footwear, school supplies, backpacks and more without paying sales tax, is planned for Aug. 9-11.
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items bought during the sales tax holiday. Items bought before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Qualifying items must be under $100, and include accessories like barrettes, hair bows and handkerchiefs; sporting goods like baseball gloves, hockey gloves and shoulder pads; shoes, boots and overshoes; non-prescription sunglasses; and miscellaneous items like yarn, umbrellas and paint respirators.
Qualifying school supplies include binders, lunch boxes, blackboard chalk, calculators, composition books, erasers, pencils, pens, rulers, scissors, legal pads, compasses, crayons and more.
Qualifying backpacks may not be framed backpacks, luggage, briefcases, duffle bags, computer bags or purses.
For information or complete lists, visit comptroller.texas.gov.
