Paris might not be the biggest city in the state, but the local Kiwanis club made an impact larger than any other in Texas.
At its Tuesday banquet, the Paris Kiwanis Club was recognized for seeing more growth in the past year than any other Kiwanis club in the Texas-Oklahoma district.
“It’s a really nice accomplishment,” Kiwanian Don Dickerson said. “It shows that we’re making an impact in our community, that we’re able to draw in these people. But also, some of it is up to chance since it also depends on how many people leave, and we can’t really control who leaves.”
The Paris Kiwanis Club hosted numerous forms of community support last year, including its regular pancake breakfast for local students and the general public.
The organizations gave out more than 400 backpacks to students and placed thousands of flags throughout the city and more.
“We work with pretty much everyone we can to improve life for the kids in our community,” outgoing Paris Kiwanis president Bill Mabry said. “We’re one of the model clubs for all the things that we do, and part of the reason we’re able to do so much is because Lamar County really supports us.”
In addition to the many ways the Paris Kiwanis Club works with the community, Mabry said it also hosts several drives that encourage people to join throughout the year.
In addition to being recognized as the top Kiwanis Club in the region, the local chapter named Dickerson as the Kiwanian of the Year.
“It was a really nice honor,” Dickerson said. “There are a lot of deserving members, so I’m very humbled and appreciative.”
For two years, Dickerson served as the club’s lieutenant governor, a position he’s stepping down from this year.
As lieutenant governor, he said he would meet with other lieutenant governors in the region to plan events and share ideas.
Dickerson also helped head many of the club’s programs, including the pancake breakfast and the flag planting. He joined the club roughly a decade ago, after retiring.
“After I retired, I really wanted to give back and support this community, which I think is a great community,” Dickerson said. “I thought, ‘What better way to do that than to join Kiwanis, with all the things they do?’”
