Jury selection begins Wednesday morning in the child sexual abuse trial of Lonnie O’Neal, 40, of Sumner. Testimony is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
O’Neal, who was indicted in March 2018, faces a first degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and a second degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, repeat offender.
First degree felonies carry a sentence of from five years to 99 years, or life in prison, while second degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Both carry a possible $10,000 fine.
Paris attorney Michael Mosher is to represent the defense while Kelsey Doty is to represent the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office.
A felon, the defendant was arrested in January 2018 and remains in Lamar County Jail on a warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a $100,000 bond.
