When volunteers hit the streets Aug. 29 for the year’s second Point In Time homelessness count, they found 40 people meeting the count’s definition of homeless living on the streets of Paris.
While the count aims to create a snapshot of the area’s homelessness, as well as to track any trends, it falls short of forming a complete picture. That’s because it only allows those in certain shelters and on the streets to be counted. The Texas Homeless Network does not let the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition to count people on family members’ couches or families doubling up in homes, living situations which are traditionally classified as homeless, Coalition president Shelly Braziel told the Kiwanis Club on Tuesday.
That’s problematic because undercounting the area’s homeless can lead to a misperception that homelessness is not an issue affecting this community.
Make no mistake — this is a Paris issue. It’s an issue throughout the Red River Valley. And the line between having a home, a job, an income and living on the streets is fragile at best for many of us — 59% of Americans last month reported living paycheck to paycheck.
Our area is fortunate to have many organizations ready to tackle this issue, with some providing preventative help and others offering the hand up someone needs to get back on their feet. Supporting those organizations is the United Way of Lamar County, which this year seeks to raise $500,000 to support 25 partner agencies.
Consider making a donation. Learn more at www.lamarcountyuw.org/.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.