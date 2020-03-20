Clark Clifford Logsden

Clark Clifford “Smiley” Logsden, 88, of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. There will be a family gathering planned at a later date.
Mr. Logsden, the son of Clifford and Claudine Logsden, was born on Dec. 31, 1931, in Denver, Colorado.
At the age of 17 he joined the United States Coast Guard. His career spanned 32 years before his retirement as a chief warrant officer. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Before his retirement, the Coast Guard transferred him to Babcock & Wilcox in Paris, where he was an inspector for the military. He retired while in Paris.
Clark was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed dancing, shooting pool and bowling. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the VFW. His pride and joy was owning and operating the Arthur City Flea Market after his retirement from the military. Many truckers traveling U.S. Highway 271 would stop to eat the hamburgers he prepared.
His parents; and a son, Rollins Logsden, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Nina V. Logsden; three children, Claudine Sharp and husband, Bill, of Reno, Clark D. Logsden and wife, Jennie, of Powderly and Kathi Ausmus and husband, James Lee, of Paris; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Logsden, of Grafton, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew Sharp and spouse, Adrianna, Heather Sharp and spouse, Stephanie, Robert Johnson and spouse, Jamie, Melissa Jones, Cody Logsden and spouse, Kayla, James Clayton Ausmus and spouse, Tabitha, James Lee Ausmus II, Kathy Lee Weisinger and spouse, James, Michelle Taylor, Jennifer Lebance and Christopher Logsden; numerous great-grandchildren; along with a sister, Dorothy Logsden.
