BONHAM — Fourteen of Fannin County’s 24 Covid-19 cases have fully recovered, County Judge Randy Moore reported Tuesday.
“I would like to give everyone some numbers. A lot of people asked for a cumulative number, and I hope we’re getting close to that this morning,” Moore said during the Fannin County Commissioners Court meeting. “Fannin County Covid cases as of May 4 total 24 — 10 males, 14 females.”
One patient is in the hospital, three are ill at home, one is in quarantine at a nursing home, Moore said. The condition of five patients is unknown, he added.
The judge said he’s fielded questions from the public about why and how patient conditions can be unknown, and that boils down to the state’s rules for reporting cases, he said. Covid-19 cases are reported by county of residence, not by where someone has tested positive.
“And basically, we don’t get those results,” he said. “There is one known and in quarantine in the Fannin County Detention Center, but this does not count as a resident of Fannin County for Texas rules.”
He reiterated the positive news that 14 cases are recovered and the county has not experienced any fatalities related to the virus.
Following Moore’s report, commissioners extended their disaster of declaration proclamation to May 12.
Commissioner Dean Lackey urged residents to continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for slowing the virus’s spread.
“I also want to say on this Covid stuff, people need to keep on trying to stay with social distancing and stay away from people. I know its been going on a while now. It’s kind of a boring thing to talk about, but right now, there’s over a 1,000 people a day dying from it,” Lackey said.
“So we just need to be safe and social distance, and respect the ones who are trying to keep away from people. Don’t run to them and such as that. And these first responders are still, you know, they have to take care of people regardless. They risk their lives every day out there on the front lines trying to take care of people.”
Mobile testing to return
The Texas National Guard will return to Fannin County on Saturday for a mobile testing center. That is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Multipurpose Complex. Appointments may be made by calling 512-883-2400.
Moore stated that the Texas National Guard would be returning to Fannin County on May 9 to hold a mobile testing center.
“They are very efficient the way they did it last time,” Moore said. “That is the number you need to call in, but I would suggest you wait until Thursday before you call in, maybe even Thursday afternoon before you call in, because there are other Covid-19 events taking place in Texas. And we don’t want to be in competition with these others.”
Forty-four people attended the virtual teleconference meeting, prompting Commissioner A.J. Self to comment on the untraditional meeting form.
“I would just like to thank everyone for signing on with us today. I think we finally got this teleconference stuff more efficient. It was a quick meeting, but it was a good meeting. I just appreciate everyone being on,” Self said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.