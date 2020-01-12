Interested in getting a license to carry? If so, you’ll join roughly 1.4 million Texans who were issued handgun licenses in 2018, according to Department of Public Safety reports.
Capt. Terry Bull is a Texas LTC instructor based in Lamar County, and he had several pieces of advice for those looking to obtain a license. The first: find a good instructor.
“Usually people find this out by word of mouth,” Bull said. “They can certainly Google it, some people have websites. Just off the top of my head, I can think of at least five people in Lamar County who are teaching license to carry.”
A list of certified instructors is available on the DPS website.
A typical course consists of about six hours of combined classroom instruction and hands-on qualification testing. Bull cautioned against instructors who claim they can get gun owners a license in less than a day. The classroom material, while dry, shouldn’t be skipped over, he said. Curriculum covers penal codes, restraint holsters and even non-violent conflict resolution.
Bull also emphasized the importance of frequent firearm practice.
“Don’t just practice when you have to renew your license. Be familiar with the handgun, be comfortable handling it,” Bull said.
Those seeking a license must have a clear criminal record and no record of mental illness. Other requirements include being at least 21 years of age; state residence for at least six months; and no tax/child support delinquency.
Those with “certain types of psychological diagnoses” — schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and anger disorders — are not eligible for their handgun license, according to DPS.
Each permit is good for four years, then five years after each renewal. Until recently, the cost was $140 and the renewal was $70. As of Sept. 1, 2017, the cost is $40, thanks to a bill that passed in the Legislature.
There were 1,008 license applications issued in Lamar County in 2018, according to DPS. The Legislature in 1995 passed a law permitting gun owners to carry concealed handguns. Fifteen-plus years later, the Legislature allowed licensed owners to openly carry within certain parameters, as well as concealed carry on college campuses.
Gun owners typically associate the right to own guns with their own personal sense of freedom, a 2017 Pew Research Center study found.
Roughly 74% say this right is essential, compared with 35% of non-gun owners.
Partisanship is also strongly correlated with views about the importance of gun ownership as a guaranteed right. Among gun owners, Republicans and independents are about twice as likely as Democrats to claim owning a gun is essential to their freedom: 91% to 43%.
Politics aside, there are many benefits to having a license to carry, Bull said.
“You have the opportunity, unless prohibited by state law, you can carry a firearm with you whenever you want to,” he said, citing the Castle doctrine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.