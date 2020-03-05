MARCH 4 to MARCH 5
Paris Police Department
Kenneth Wayne Williams, 37: Unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent to distribute a simulated controlled substance, assault on a public servant.
Norman Eugene Coonfield, 70: Motion to revoke/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 gram.
William Frederick Vanriper, 52: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Constable Precinct 5
Malicka Ty-Shea Thompson, 29: Assault causing boldily injury.
Paris Junior College Police Department
Julian Ortega Mijares, 50: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.