Chad Lee Barnes, age 56, of Reno, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Church in Paris, with Neil Barnes as officiant.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home will make burial in Bogata Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Barnes, Jarrott Grace, Joshua Barnes, Caleb Stephens, Benjamin Glass and Wayne Dillon. Honorary pallbearers will be deacons and elders from the churches that Chad served. Chad was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Athens, Texas, to Ardie Neil and Glenda Mae Young Barnes. Chad served as a paramedic for the city of Paris for 16 years. He also served with the Paris Police Department as a reserve officer and he was a member of the S.W.A.T. team. Chad’s goal in life was to serve others and make a difference, and he did by serving as an ordained minister from 1992 to 2016. He also served the Southern Baptists of Texas on their Disaster Relief Team. Another goal he had was to make people smile, he accomplished this with his long list of silly pranks that no one was exempt from. Chad enjoyed music and playing his guitar, as well as hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, and raising all sorts of animals. Time with his grandchildren was very special to him as well. But most of all he loved his Lord and Savior.
Chad was predeceased by his parents, Ardie Barnes and Glenda Dotson.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Barnes; their children, Joshua Barnes and wife, Erica, of Mckinney, Texas, Blake Barnes and wife, Ashley, of College Station, Texas, Jenna Stephens and husband, Caleb, of Pattonville, Texas, and Elizabeth Barnes of Reno, Texas; his grandchildren, Charlee Grace Barnes, Grayson Barnes, Oliver Barnes, Colton Stephens, Kaydence Stephens, and Kaylee Stephens; his stepmother, Shirley Barnes; his mother-in-law, Ella Jane Glass; a brother, Neil Barnes and wife, Jan, of Powderly, Texas; and a sister, Denise Colville, of Plano, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Should you so desire, the family requests donations be made to the Gideons International, ℅ The Paris Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 261, Paris, TX 75461 or the 100 Club of Lamar County by calling 903-737-4213 or visit the100clublamarcounty.org.
You may leave remembrances for the family by visiting brightholland
