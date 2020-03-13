Fire and rescue

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

9:44 to 9:55 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

Grass/Brush Fire

2:19 to 2:31 p.m., 100 46th St. SW.

First Responder-Paris

9:14 to 9:33 a.m., 2413

Simpson St.

10:42 to 11:06 a.m., 305 Lamar Ave.

11 to 11:01 a.m., 3050 Clarksville St.

3:06 to 3:35 p.m., 1700 FR 196 N.

7:34 to 7:45 p.m., 1064 11th St. NE.

9:18 to 9:44 p.m., 485 25th

St. NE.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

2:23 to 3:09 p.m., 2500 MW Loop 286.

10:11 to 10:27 p.m., 2700 Highway 271 S.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.