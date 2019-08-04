Everywhere she goes, Brenda Wells wears a beaded bracelet to remind her to keep a balance in life — a single black bead filled with mud from the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth, is featured, as is a white bead with water from Mt. Everest, the highest point.
“The black bead represents the lows in life, and the white one the highs,” Wells explained. “I have a lot of these bracelets in support of different causes, and I wear one every day to remind myself to stay humble during the good times and positive during bad times. And to always remember all people have lows in their lives.”
It’s because of the low points in life, Wells volunteers.
“We all need to realize that today may be grand, but we never know when we might be in a situation and need help,” Wells said. “I have always liked to help people; it’s just something I do.”
Wells and her bracelets can be seen all over town in volunteer positions. In fact, she volunteers as marketing director for Everett Toyota of Paris, helping her husband, general manager Bobby Wells, to make sure his company keeps a positive face.
“I am the wind beneath his sails,” the wife said, “and I work hard to make sure Everett Toyota of Paris is respected because the owners are good people.”
Whether as a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce ambassador, a United Way board member, or as a Kiwanian or Rotatarian, the vivacious blonde is the face of volunteerism.
She and her husband moved to Paris in the fall of 2015 from Benton, Arkansas, where “the mothership,” as she calls the local Toyota dealership’s headquarters, is located. There she was involved in volunteer work with her neighborhood property owners’ association raising funds for a humane association shelter, children in need and for the Special Olympics Association.
Once in Paris, she immediately became involved in the Chamber of Commerce, and in 2017 became the commercial chairman for United Way. It was there she saw the need in Paris along with its citizen’s willingness to support non-profit organizations.
“I know this community has a lot of needs, and it depends on people like myself going out and advocating for non-profits,” Wells stressed. “I try to do as much as I can whether I am representing Everett or United Way, or whether I am just me. I just do my thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.