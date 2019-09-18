Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Rain chances are picking up in areas to our south as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda spread north today. If you're traveling in that direction, expect periods of heavy rain. As for our counties: Sunny and dry with a high of 92.
Clouds will begin to roll in, giving us a cloudy night with a low around 72 and then we're likely to see some thunderstorms - 40% Thursday, 50% Thursday night and 70% Friday.
Go ahead and get your outdoor business done today, that way you won't get caught out in the rain. Have a great Wednesday!
