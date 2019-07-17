Michael Johnson, 39, of Powderly, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in Powderly.
A memorial service will be held at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Michael was born on Jan. 16, 1980, in Paris, a son of Kenneth and Lenora Mooneyham Johnson.
He was married to Virginia Middleton Johnson. He was employed as a machinist in trailer manufacturing before being disabled.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Johnson; grandparents, Leroy and Mary Mooneyham and Monroe Johnson, Jim Adkins; and an aunt, Judy Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Johnson; children, Joya Johnson, Ayriana Johnson and Hendrix Johnson; step-children, Crystal May and Nicholas Middleton; his mother, Lenora Johnson; grandmother, Dolly Adkins; and a brother and his children.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
