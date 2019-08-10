AUG. 9 to AUG. 10
Paris Police Department
Kevin Wayne Justice, 40: Discharge of surety/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
William Allen Guthrie, 53: Bench warrant/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone.
Patrick Alan Daigh, 27: County court commit/terroristic threat of family violence (two counts).
Reno Police Department
Isaaih Alee Chavez, 19: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.
