Paris police said they responded to a vehicle theft in the 10th block of West Neagle Street 6:58 a.m. Tuesday. A black 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, was reported stolen with tools and fishing gear inside it.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 109 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
