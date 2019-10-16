Paris Police Stock
Sam Craft

Paris police said they responded to a vehicle theft in the 10th block of West Neagle Street 6:58 a.m. Tuesday. A black 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, was reported stolen with tools and fishing gear inside it.

The investigation continues.

Calls for service: Paris police responded to 109 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.

